Go
Toast

The Charlie Noble

The Charlie Noble is a casual classic New England seafood restaurant with a focus on upscale service and fine ingredients.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

15 South Water St • $$

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Chicken Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, and Chipotle Aioli
D.F.C. Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Greens
Fried Pickle Chips$14.00
Crispy Golden Brown Chips with House Ranch
Noble Wings
Crispy Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Boneless Wings
Crispy Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
side of Garlic ParmesanTater Tots$10.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese$11.00
N.E. Clam Chowder$11.00
Thick and Creamy with Smoked Bacon and Oyster Crackers
All American Burger$18.00
8oz Double Stack of Prime Beef Patties, Yellow Cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Ketchup
Crab Rangoon$15.00
5ea Hand Made Crab Rangoon served with a spiced Honey Dipping Sauce! Crispy on the outside, soft and creamy inside! Absolutely Delicious!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 South Water St

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ventuno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CRU Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

CRU Oyster Bar Nantucket
Nantucket's premier waterfront dining destination

The Beet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BAR YOSHI

No reviews yet

Bar Yoshi is the transformation of Nantucket’s 25+ year sushi hotspot, Sushi by Yoshi. Located on the waterfront at the historic Old South Wharf, the restaurant offers classic Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodles and dumplings, coupled with raw bar offerings, poke and ceviche, as well creative cocktails, sake, wine and beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston