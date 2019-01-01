Boat House
168 Reviews
$
2 Sanford Rd
Unit 4
Nantucket, MA 02554
Popular Items
Heavier Bite
Bulit Your Own Burger W Fries
100% Steak Burger w/ Premium Shoestring Fries
Built Your Chicken Sandwich W Fries
Fried or Grilled. Cooked Sous Vide Grilled Natural Chicken without Antibiotics
1/2 Lb. Deluxe Cheeseburger W Fries
Steak Burgers, Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, chili lime mayo, American cheese
1/4 Lb. Deluxe Cheeseburger W Fries
Steak Burgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese
1/2 Lb. Rafael Way Burger W Fries
Steak Burgers, Bacon, Fried Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese
1/4 Lb. Rafael Way Burger W Fries
Steak Burgers, Bacon, Fried Bacon, Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese
Grilled Chicken Rafael Way W Fries
Grilled Chicken 6oz, Bacon, Fried Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese
Fried Chicken Rafael Way W Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W Fries
Lettuce, Tomatoes. Cooked Sous Vide Natural without Antibiotics
Fried Chicken Sandwich W Fries
Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chili-lime mayo
Chicken Parm w/Fries
W/ Marinara Sauce and American Cheese on 7" Sub
Meatball Parm w/Fries
MeatBalls, Marinara Sauce and American Cheese on 7" Sub
Steak N’ Cheese Sandwich W/ Fries
Rib eye shaved Steak with an American cheese, boathouse steak sauce
Grilled Cheese W/ Fries
American Cheese On Brioche
Fresh Fish Sandwich W Fries
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lime, Tarter Sauce(on side)
Fish N’ Chips
Lime,Tartar Sauce
Classic BLT W/Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Chicken Ceaser Wrap W/Fries
Sous Vide Cooked Natural Chicken without Antibiotics, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Shredded Permasen, Creamy Ceaser Dressing on All-Natural Wheat-berry Wrap
Hot Dog 12"
12" hotdogs all beef
Lighter SIDE
Chicken Fingers (5pcs)
Chicken Fingers (3pcs) W Fries
Popcorn Chicken
Wings
Lg French Fries
Sm French Fries
Lg Waffle Fries
Sm Waffle Fries
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
Lg Onion Rings
Sm Onion Rings
Jalapeño Poppers
Falafal
Mozzarella Sticks
Big Bowl
Lg. BYO Bowl
Built Your Own
Lg. Mr. Gordon Bowl
Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa
Lg. Carlitos Way Bowl
Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime
Lg. El Americano Bowl
Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo
Lg. The Veggie Bowl
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo
Lg. Shrimpy Bowl
Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Lg. Boat House Fried Chicken Bowl
Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw
Lg. Nino's Fish Bowl
Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime
Lg. Barcos Falafal
Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime
Small Bowl
Sm. BYO Bowl
Built Your Own
Sm. Mr. Gordon Bowl
Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa
Sm. Carlitos Way Bowl
Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime
Sm. The Veggie Bowl
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo
Sm. Shrimpy Bowl
Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Sm. Boathouse Fried Chicken Bowl
Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw
Sm. Nino's Fish Bowl
Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime
Sm. El Americano Bowl
Sm. Barcos Falafal
Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime
Burritos
BYO Burrito
Built Your Own
Mr. Gordon Burrito
Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa
Carlitos Way Burrito
Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime
El Americano Burrito
Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo
The Veggie Burrito
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo
Shrimpy Burrito
Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Boat House Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw
Nino's Fish Burrito
Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime
Barcos Falafal
Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime
2 Tacos
BYO Tacos (2 Tacos)
Mr. Gordon Tacos (2 Tacos)
Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa
Carlitos Way Tacos (2 Tacos)
Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime
El Americano Tacos (2 Tacos)
Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo
The Veggie Tacos (2 Tacos)
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo
Nino's Famous Fish Tacos (2 Tacos)
Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime
Shrimpy Tacos (2 Tacos)
Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Boathouse Fried Chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)
Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw
Barcos Falafal (2 Tacos)
Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime
1 Taco
BYO taco(1 taco)
Mr. Gordon taco(1 taco)
Carlitos Way Taco(1 taco)
El Americano Taco(1 taco)
Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo
The Veggie Taco(1 taco)
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo
Shrimpy Taco(1 taco)
Tall Chef's Fried Chicken Taco(1 taco)
Nino's Famous Fish Taco(1 taco)
Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime
Barcos Falafal (1 Taco)
Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime
Quesadilla
Nachos
Jamaican Special
Jerk Chicken w/ rice and Peas
Authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken With Rice and Beans
Brown Stewed Chicken w/Rice and Peas
Curried Chicken w/ rice and Peas
Chicken curried Jaimaican Style with Rice and Beans
Curried Mutton w/ Rice and Peas
Chicken Mutton Jaimaican Style, BONE-IN with Rice and Beans
Fried Chicken\ W Rice And Peas
Jerk Pork w/ rice and Peas
Boneless Jerk Seasoned Pork with Rice and Beans
Ox-Tail w/ Rice and Peas
Authentic Jamaican Oxtail With Rice and Beans
Red Snapper Escovitch w/ Rice and Peas
Authentic Jamaican Fresh Red Shapper Escovitch BONE-IN With Rice and Beans
Brown Stew Red Snapper W/Rice and Peas
Ackee and Saltfish
Red Peas Soup w Chicken 16 Oz
Amazing Instant Pot Jamaican Stew Peas recipe. Hearty and delicious kidney beans, chicken cooked in Jamaican spices and herbs