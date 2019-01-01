Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Boat House

168 Reviews

$

2 Sanford Rd

Unit 4

Nantucket, MA 02554

Popular Items

Bulit Your Own Burger W Fries
BYO Burrito
Lg. BYO Bowl

Heavier Bite

Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, Falafal
Bulit Your Own Burger W Fries

$12.95

100% Steak Burger w/ Premium Shoestring Fries

Built Your Chicken Sandwich W Fries

$13.95

Fried or Grilled. Cooked Sous Vide Grilled Natural Chicken without Antibiotics

1/2 Lb. Deluxe Cheeseburger W Fries

$13.95

Steak Burgers, Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, chili lime mayo, American cheese

1/4 Lb. Deluxe Cheeseburger W Fries

$12.95

Steak Burgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese

1/2 Lb. Rafael Way Burger W Fries

$15.95

Steak Burgers, Bacon, Fried Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese

1/4 Lb. Rafael Way Burger W Fries

$13.95

Steak Burgers, Bacon, Fried Bacon, Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese

Grilled Chicken Rafael Way W Fries

$15.95

Grilled Chicken 6oz, Bacon, Fried Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese

Fried Chicken Rafael Way W Fries

$15.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W Fries

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes. Cooked Sous Vide Natural without Antibiotics

Fried Chicken Sandwich W Fries

$13.95

Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chili-lime mayo

Chicken Parm w/Fries

$13.95

W/ Marinara Sauce and American Cheese on 7" Sub

Meatball Parm w/Fries

$13.95

MeatBalls, Marinara Sauce and American Cheese on 7" Sub

Steak N’ Cheese Sandwich W/ Fries

$16.95

Rib eye shaved Steak with an American cheese, boathouse steak sauce

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$10.95

American Cheese On Brioche

Fresh Fish Sandwich W Fries

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lime, Tarter Sauce(on side)

Fish N’ Chips

$17.95

Lime,Tartar Sauce

Classic BLT W/Fries

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Chicken Ceaser Wrap W/Fries

$13.95

Sous Vide Cooked Natural Chicken without Antibiotics, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Shredded Permasen, Creamy Ceaser Dressing on All-Natural Wheat-berry Wrap

Hot Dog 12"

$11.95

12" hotdogs all beef

Lighter SIDE

Fingers, Poppers, Wings, Fries etc
Chicken Fingers (5pcs)

$11.95
Chicken Fingers (3pcs) W Fries

$11.95
Popcorn Chicken

$11.95
Wings

$13.95
Lg French Fries

$5.95
Sm French Fries

$4.95
Lg Waffle Fries

$5.95
Sm Waffle Fries

$4.95
Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95
Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Lg Onion Rings

$6.95
Sm Onion Rings

$5.95
Jalapeño Poppers

$8.95
Falafal

$8.95
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Big Bowl

28 oz
Lg. BYO Bowl

$13.95

Built Your Own

Lg. Mr. Gordon Bowl

$13.95

Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa

Lg. Carlitos Way Bowl

$13.95

Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

Lg. El Americano Bowl

$13.95

Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo

Lg. The Veggie Bowl

$13.95

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo

Lg. Shrimpy Bowl

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Lg. Boat House Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.95

Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw

Lg. Nino's Fish Bowl

$16.95

Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime

Lg. Barcos Falafal

$13.95

Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime

Small Bowl

16 oz
Sm. BYO Bowl

$11.95

Built Your Own

Sm. Mr. Gordon Bowl

$11.95

Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa

Sm. Carlitos Way Bowl

$11.95

Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

Sm. The Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo

Sm. Shrimpy Bowl

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Sm. Boathouse Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw

Sm. Nino's Fish Bowl

$11.95

Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime

Sm. El Americano Bowl

$11.95
Sm. Barcos Falafal

$11.95

Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime

Burritos

12"
BYO Burrito

$13.95

Built Your Own

Mr. Gordon Burrito

$13.95

Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa

Carlitos Way Burrito

$13.95

Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

El Americano Burrito

$13.95

Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo

The Veggie Burrito

$13.95

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo

Shrimpy Burrito

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Boat House Fried Chicken Burrito

$16.95

Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw

Nino's Fish Burrito

$16.95

Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime

Barcos Falafal

$13.95

Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime

2 Tacos

Two 6"
BYO Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Mr. Gordon Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Jerk Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Fresh Pineapple & Red Pepper Salsa

Carlitos Way Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Pork Carnitas, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime

El Americano Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo

The Veggie Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo

Nino's Famous Fish Tacos (2 Tacos)

$16.95

Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime

Shrimpy Tacos (2 Tacos)

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, Thai Slaw, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Boathouse Fried Chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)

$16.95

Fried Chicken, Rice n Beans, Crunchy Cabbage Slaw

Barcos Falafal (2 Tacos)

$13.95

Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime

1 Taco

BYO taco(1 taco)

$7.95

Mr. Gordon taco(1 taco)

$7.95

Carlitos Way Taco(1 taco)

$7.95

El Americano Taco(1 taco)

$7.95

Ground Beef, Jack Cheese,Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Mayo

The Veggie Taco(1 taco)

$7.95

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Mixed Greens, Grilled Zukes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Chili-Lime Mayo

Shrimpy Taco(1 taco)

$8.95

Tall Chef's Fried Chicken Taco(1 taco)

$8.95

Nino's Famous Fish Taco(1 taco)

$8.95

Panko Crusted Cod Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Lime

Barcos Falafal (1 Taco)

Barcos Falafal (1 Taco)

$7.95

Falafal, tzatziki, pico de gallo, mix greens, corn salsa, cilantro , lime

Quesadilla

12"
Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled Tortilla, Jack Cheese Stuffed w Choice of Meat or Veggies

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Plain Cheese Quesdilla

Nachos

Corn Chips, Queso with Choice of Meat or Veggies & Toppings
Nachos

$13.95

Jamaican Special

served with Festivals
Jerk Chicken w/ rice and Peas

$16.95

Authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken With Rice and Beans

Brown Stewed Chicken w/Rice and Peas

$16.95
Curried Chicken w/ rice and Peas

$16.95

Chicken curried Jaimaican Style with Rice and Beans

Curried Mutton w/ Rice and Peas

$18.95

Chicken Mutton Jaimaican Style, BONE-IN with Rice and Beans

Fried Chicken\ W Rice And Peas

$16.95
Jerk Pork w/ rice and Peas

$17.95

Boneless Jerk Seasoned Pork with Rice and Beans

Ox-Tail w/ Rice and Peas

$19.95

Authentic Jamaican Oxtail With Rice and Beans

Red Snapper Escovitch w/ Rice and Peas

$19.95

Authentic Jamaican Fresh Red Shapper Escovitch BONE-IN With Rice and Beans

Brown Stew Red Snapper W/Rice and Peas

$22.95
Ackee and Saltfish

$20.95
Red Peas Soup w Chicken 16 Oz

$10.95

Amazing Instant Pot Jamaican Stew Peas recipe. Hearty and delicious kidney beans, chicken cooked in Jamaican spices and herbs

Fish Tea Soup 16 Oz

$10.95
Jamican side Rice n Peas 16 oz

$6.95

Salads

28 oz

Mixed Green Salad

$13.95

Mixed Green, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato, Grilled Zukes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

Chopped Romaine Salad

$13.95

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips

Side Tortillas

+ Naan On Side

$3.95

Roasted Garlic Tandoori Naan

+Tortilla Flour 12" On Side

$1.95
+Tortilla Wheat 12" On Side

$1.95
+Side Tortilla 6" Corn

$1.95
+Tortilla Flour 6" On Side

$0.95
**Festival (1 each)

$1.95

**Festival 4 Pieces

$6.95

Kid's Corner

One Taco or Kids Quesedilla w Side of Chips & Queso. Apple Sauce And Milk or Choc. Milk or Juice Box

Kid's Beef Taco

$11.95

Beef, Cheese

Kid's Chicken Taco

$11.95

Spanish Chicken, Jack Cheese

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

SIDES

Corn Chips, Guacamole, Salsas, Rice n Beans, Chili
+Corn Chips

$5.95
+Queso 8oz With Corn Chips

$13.90
+Guacamole 8oz & Corn Chips

$16.90
+Queso Dip 8oz

$7.95
+Queso Dip 2oz

$1.95
+Guacamole 8oz

$11.95
+Guacamole 16oz

$23.90
+Guacamole 2oz

$2.95
+Nic's Sweet Potato 8oz

$6.95
+Boat House Salsa (Spicy) 8 oz

$6.95
+Pico De Gallo 8oz

$6.95
+Sour Cream Tub 8oz

$6.95
+Corn Salsa 8oz

$6.95
+Salsa Verde 8oz

$6.95
+Chili Lime Mayo 8oz

$6.95
+Side Rice N’ Beans 16 oz

$6.95
+Cup of Chili 16 Oz

$10.95