Go
Toast

The Corner Cafe MX

ALL DAY BREAKFAST & LUNCH!!
OPEN EVERYDAY

262 Franklin Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria Tacos (3)$12.99
Churros$4.50
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Tamales$3.00
Azada Taco$2.99
Pastor Taco$2.99
Pork meat in a traditional Mexican marinade adobad taco with cilantro, onions and special sauce
Cans$1.50
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$11.50
Shredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, onions, chipotle chili’s in adobo and spices quesadilla with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guac
Shredded Beef Taco$2.99
Seasoned and slow cooked beef, onions and tomatos taco with cilantro, onions and special sauce
Torta Milanesa$8.99
Telera roll with Breaded Chicken or Pork, Lettuce, mayo, tomato, onions
See full menu

Location

262 Franklin Avenue

Hartford CT

Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Flaming Llama

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rockin' Chicken

No reviews yet

Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken

Pita Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston