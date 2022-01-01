The Corner Cafe MX
ALL DAY BREAKFAST & LUNCH!!
OPEN EVERYDAY
262 Franklin Avenue
Popular Items
Location
262 Franklin Avenue
Hartford CT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Flaming Llama
Come in and enjoy!
The Rockin' Chicken
Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken
Pita Souvlaki
Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek