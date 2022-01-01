Go
Toast

The Exchange

Order now for Curb Side Pick-up or choose Delivery through Door Dash or Uber Eats.

GRILL

224 N Mesquite St • $$

Avg 4.1 (223 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

224 N Mesquite St

Corpus Christi TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Comanche Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

BBQ Scratch Kitchen & Kolache Bakery

Water Street Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Executive Surf Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Elizabeth's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston