The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

Unique American Comfort Food and Neapolitan Wood Fired Pizza!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
with buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
MEDITERRANEAN$18.00
garlic puree, red onion, artichoke heart, sun-dried tomato, green olive, gruyere
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.00
golden fried with lemon vinaigrette, sea salt, parmesan
PLAIN PEPPERONI PIZZA$15.00
Zoe's pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella
CRISPY CHEESE CURDS$10.00
The State Fair Classic. Tempura fried Wisconsin cheddar served with slow simmered tomato sauce.
PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.00
Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeño, green olive, red onion
FAT BOY PIZZA$20.00
hand torn sausage, bacon, pickled peppers, red onions, cream
MUSHROOM AND SAUSAGE PIZZA$18.00
hand torn sausage, garlic roasted mushroom, red onion, thyme
MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
mozzarella, red sauce, basil
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan
Location

155 Gasser Dr.

Napa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Southside Catering

No reviews yet

Exceptional food. Inspired by fire. Our boxed lunches and platters are perfect for parties, meetings and picnic gatherings.
Sandwiches, salads, veggies and our famous fried chicken.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Southside

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm.
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

No reviews yet

La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve will provide deliciously handcrafted beer, pastry pairings, boozy pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast and afternoon bites — and personalized cake orders for those memorable occasions.

