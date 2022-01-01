The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

Southside

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm.

Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.

The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

