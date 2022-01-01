Go
The Golden Pony

Specializing in scratch-made American cuisine, The Golden Pony offers high quality pizza, burgers, salads and more! We have pinball machines, an art gallery, an outdoor patio, two full bars and a professional sound stage for live music and DJs on the weekends.

181 N Main St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Frida Kale-O$16.00
fried kale, cheddar, marinara, black beans, red onion, chipotle crema drizzle
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Chicken Wings$11.00
six jumbo wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with dipping sauce of choice
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
six breaded & fried cauliflower with side choice of two sauces
Fries$4.00
Ponyboy Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato jam, candied bacon, pimento cheese
Mushroom Reuben$11.00
mixed mushrooms, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, tomato aioli, marble rye bread
Nile Nachos$9.00
black beans, pico de gallo, B&B jalapeños, queso fresco, cheddar, key wat sauce
Additional Suace
Location

181 N Main St

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
