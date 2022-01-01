The Independence Tavern
We are a modern American tavern in the heart of downtown Santa Monica. Roll with us for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch!
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
205 Broadway • $$
Location
205 Broadway
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Roku
Sushi Roku is a pioneer of contemporary sushi, incorporating diverse, non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe into its edible works of art.
Blue Plate Oysterette
Come in and enjoy!
Santa Monica Whaler
Come in and enjoy!
Stout Burgers & Beers
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.