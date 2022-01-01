Go
The Independence Tavern

We are a modern American tavern in the heart of downtown Santa Monica. Roll with us for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch!

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

205 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.2 (768 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Wings$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Chocolate Chip Blondie$8.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

205 Broadway

Santa Monica CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
