Santa Monica American restaurants you'll love

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$14.00
burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries$9.00
house-made honey mustard.
BBQ Ora King Salmon$28.00
house bbq. market vegetables
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Ingo’s Tasty Diner image

 

Ingo’s Tasty Diner

1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
Bourbon Old Fashioned$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
Club Salad$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
More about Ingo’s Tasty Diner
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise Burrito$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Artichoke$15.95
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
Mind's Eye$15.95
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
More about Snug Harbor
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

525 Broadway #100, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Krispy Heaven$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
The Independence Tavern image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Independence Tavern

205 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
3 Wings$10.00
Whole Jidori chicken wings tossed in your favorite seasoning or sauce.
Chocolate Chip Blondie$8.00
More about The Independence Tavern
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (3712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
The Cheese Burger$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$17.00
seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.50
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
Little Gem Caesar Salad$17.00
little gem lettuce, plum tomatoes, torn croutons, reggiano, white anchovy dressing
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Citrin image

 

Citrin

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dark Chocolate$18.00
Dark Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut Dacquoise, Popcorn Sherbet
Dirty Chicken for Two$78.00
Dirty Chicken for Two, Brussels Sprouts, Nantes Carrot, Potato Mousseline, Roasted Chicken Jus
Lobster Bolognese$38.00
Maine Lobster, Fresh Capellini Pasta, Brown Butter Truffle Froth
More about Citrin
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bánh Mi$18.00
Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette
Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle$25.00
Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.
Baja Tacos$12.00
Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.
More about The Curious Palate
Pono Burger image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Cut Russet Fries$3.75
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with citrus aioli
Piku$12.50
Organic beef patty, homemade drunken cartelized fig jam, Brie imported cheese, Beeler’s bacon, toasted hazelnuts, organic baby kale, housemade balsamic vinaigrette
The Classic (Beef)$9.75
Includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun.
More about Pono Burger
Restaurant banner

 

The Cloverfield

3300 Airport Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Finale$10.00
Six Warm Churros tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar with a Spiced Chocolate Dipping Sauce
Take Two$18.00
Al Pastor Tacos... Three al pastor pork tacos on corn tortillas with pico de gallo, lime crema, guajillo salsa, housemade tortilla chips, homemade snickerdoodle cookie and choice of drink
That's a Wrap$5.00
Hot Chocolate... guittard semisweet chocolate, real california milk and mini marshmallows
More about The Cloverfield

Map

