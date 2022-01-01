Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken salad

Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Blueys Kitchen
Rock'n Pies Pizza image

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad WRAP$13.50
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad$21.00
Grilled Chicken Casa Salad$22.00
More about Casa Martin
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

264 26th St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$15.95
Crisp Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Cilantro, Crisp Tortilla, BBQ and Buttermilk Dressing, Grilled Chicken
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Item pic

 

Alfalfa Santa Monica

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peruvian Chicken Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, la fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Balsamic Salad$14.50
Fresh Spinach Tossed with Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & our Honey Balsamic Dressing
Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad w Veg$11.79
house made mary’s organic chicken breast* salad, purple cabbage, sliced cucumbers
Chinese Chicken Salad
Free Range Chicken Breast* or Chickpeas*, Romaine, Snap Peas, Carrots, Roasted Peanuts*,purple cabbage, Asian Dressing (GF, DF, EF, P/K, nuts, soy)
More about Kye's
Consumer pic

 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.95
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$18.00
black bean marinated chicken thigh, spinach, cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, scallions, cilantro, pickled peppers, tortilla strips, cucucumber, chili oil, miso-ginger dressing
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Crispy Chicken Salad$13.75
Baby romaine, crispy fried chicken, seasonal avocado, Gloria’s Tamai Family Farmers organic tomato, hemp seed, Beeler’s bacon, housemade croutons and ranch dressing.
More about Pono Burger

