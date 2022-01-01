Chicken salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chicken Caesar Salad WRAP
|$13.50
More about Casa Martin
Casa Martin
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica
|Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad
|$21.00
|Grilled Chicken Casa Salad
|$22.00
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th St, Santa Monica
|Lunch BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$15.95
Crisp Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Cilantro, Crisp Tortilla, BBQ and Buttermilk Dressing, Grilled Chicken
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
Alfalfa Santa Monica
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Peruvian Chicken Salad
|$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, la fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Chicken Balsamic Salad
|$14.50
Fresh Spinach Tossed with Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & our Honey Balsamic Dressing
|Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction
More about Kye's
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Kye's
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Chicken Salad w Veg
|$11.79
house made mary’s organic chicken breast* salad, purple cabbage, sliced cucumbers
|Chinese Chicken Salad
Free Range Chicken Breast* or Chickpeas*, Romaine, Snap Peas, Carrots, Roasted Peanuts*,purple cabbage, Asian Dressing (GF, DF, EF, P/K, nuts, soy)
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo
Hurry Curry of Tokyo
2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Cutlet Salad
|$12.95
More about The Curious Palate
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$18.00
black bean marinated chicken thigh, spinach, cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, scallions, cilantro, pickled peppers, tortilla strips, cucucumber, chili oil, miso-ginger dressing