Cake in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve cake
More about pasjoli
pasjoli
2732 Main St, Santa Monica
|blueberry coffee cake
|$6.00
crème fraîche, cinnamon, brown sugar streusel
More about Snug Harbor
FRENCH FRIES
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Kids Cakes with fresh fruit
|$8.50
5 mini cakes served with a ramekin of fresh fruit
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
2908 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.75
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
DONUTS
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Celebration Cake
|$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Ghisallo
PIZZA
Ghisallo
1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Ricotta Cake
|$11.00
Triple layer chocolate cake
|Valrhona Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
|Griddled almond cake
|$11.00
honey mascarpone, stone fruit
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
Boston Cream Pie
|Gluten free Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Carrot Cake
More about Kye's
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Kye's
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake
|$4.25
Carrot, Pineapple, Coconut Oil*, Non GMO Cassava Flour, Coconut Sugar*, Non GMO Paleo Flour Mix, Flax Seeds*, Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Nutmeg, Baking Powder, Sea Salt
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
800 Degrees Pizzeria
120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
More about Bodega Wine Bar
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$12.00
Gluten Free
Vegan
|Citrus Olive Oil Cake
|$8.00
With Seasonal Berries
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice
|$12.00
chocolate cake, buttercream frosting, coconut
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Coffee Cake
|$6.75
|Cornmeal Cake
|$6.75
|Bundt Cake
|$6.75