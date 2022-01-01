Cake in Santa Monica

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

pasjoli image

 

pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)
Takeout
blueberry coffee cake$6.00
crème fraîche, cinnamon, brown sugar streusel
More about pasjoli
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Lavender Cake$7.50
More about Breadblok
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cakes with fresh fruit$8.50
5 mini cakes served with a ramekin of fresh fruit
More about Snug Harbor
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street

2908 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
Celebration Cake image

DONUTS

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA

Ghisallo

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ricotta Cake$11.00
Triple layer chocolate cake
Valrhona Chocolate Cake$11.00
Griddled almond cake$11.00
honey mascarpone, stone fruit
More about Ghisallo
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
Boston Cream Pie
Gluten free Flourless Chocolate Cake$11.00
Carrot Cake$11.00
Carrot Cake
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake$4.25
Carrot, Pineapple, Coconut Oil*, Non GMO Cassava Flour, Coconut Sugar*, Non GMO Paleo Flour Mix, Flax Seeds*, Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Nutmeg, Baking Powder, Sea Salt
More about Kye's
800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

800 Degrees Pizzeria

120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake$12.00
Gluten Free
Vegan
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$8.00
With Seasonal Berries
More about Bodega Wine Bar
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice$12.00
chocolate cake, buttercream frosting, coconut
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$6.75
Cornmeal Cake$6.75
Bundt Cake$6.75
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
Banana Griddle Cakes image

FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Griddle Cakes$10.00
Toasted Walnuts
(Can be Vegan)
Apple Griddle Cakes$10.00
Spiced Brown Sugar
OG Griddle Cakes$8.00
Cinnamon Molasses Butter
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

