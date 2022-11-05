Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street 2908 Main Street

- Home
2908 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Daybreaker
$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Burrito Bite
$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli