Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street 2908 Main Street

2908 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Iced Latte 16 oz
Latte 12 oz
Latte 16 oz

Food

Daybreaker

Daybreaker

$7.50

A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin

Burrito Bite

Burrito Bite

$4.00

Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Sides

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side of Harissa Hot Sauce

$1.00

Banana

$1.75

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Sesame Bagel

$3.00

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz
$3.75

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz
$4.00

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz
$4.25

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz
$5.00

Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz
$5.25

Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz
$5.50

Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz
$4.25

Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
$4.50

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
$4.75

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Pour Over 12 oz
$4.25

Pour Over 12 oz

$4.25
Drip Coffee Refill
$2.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Latte 12 oz

Latte 12 oz

$5.25
Latte 16 oz

Latte 16 oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz
$5.00

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.00
Cappuccino 12 oz
$5.25

Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.25
Cappuccino 16 oz
$5.75

Cappuccino 16 oz

$5.75

Chai

Chai 8 oz

Chai 8 oz

$5.25
Chai 12 oz

Chai 12 oz

$5.50
Chai 16 oz

Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz
$6.75

Dirty Chai 8 oz

$6.75
Dirty Chai 12 oz
$6.50

Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.50
Dirty Chai 16 oz
$6.75

Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz
$4.00

Americano 8 oz

$4.00
Americano 12 oz
$4.00

Americano 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 16 oz
$4.00

Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot
$4.00

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz
$5.00

Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz
$5.25

Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz
$5.75

Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Matcha

Matcha 8 oz

Matcha 8 oz

$6.00
Matcha 12 oz
$6.50

Matcha 12 oz

$6.50
Matcha 16 oz
$7.00

Matcha 16 oz

$7.00
Beehive Matcha 12 oz
$6.75

Beehive Matcha 12 oz

$6.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

Mocha 8 oz

$5.75
Mocha 12 oz

Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz
$3.50

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz
$3.50

Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50