- HEAVY HANDED
HEAVY HANDED
No reviews yet
2912 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Combos
Burgers
Single
ground short rib beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, house made pickles, and heavy sauce.
Double
ground short rib beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, house made pickles, and heavy sauce.
Triple
ground short rib beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, house made pickles, and heavy sauce.
Puppy Patty
for the pups! no salt, no seasoning
Grilled Cheese
Fries
Sides
Soft Serve
Canned Beer
Cellarmaker - Strata Galaxy (16oz) - Hazy WC IPA
6.8% ABV - Two of the hardest hitting hops bring the FIRE in this incredibly fruity IPA. Strata, a limey citrus and tangy weed like hop teams up perfectly with Galaxy, easily the most vibrant of hops, which seems soaked in pineapple/orange/guava juice. We kept this beer hazy and soft for the most juicy experience we can give you.
Cellarmaker - Tiny Dankster (16oz) - Hazy Pale Ale
5.7% ABV - Hopped with generous additions of Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic & Citra this is one of our juiciest pale ales. It strikes the perfect balance between medium intensity hoppiness and very high drinkability. Notes of pineapple, kiwi, gooseberry, diesel, citrus and tropical fruits. Hold Me Closer Tiny Dankster!
Cellarmaker Gold Dust (16oz) - Lite Ale
5% ABV - Gold Dust is a crisp, modernly hopped ale that delivers svelte drinkability with elegant hop character. The aroma and flavor are unobtrusive yet alluring from a kiss of the sexiest Strata, Nelson, Motueka and Centennial hops. Glimmering with high effervescence, Gold Dust is an everyday beverage of understated beauty. At the ball game, backyard barbecue, or dinner table — this is a beer for all occasions.
Cellarmaker Mo' HBC 630 (16oz) - Hazy WC IPA
6.8% ABV - Mosaic is teamed up with this experimental variety out of the Hop Breeding Company currently named HBC 630. We have been really digging 630 with its dark pine forest aroma with underlying aromas of Luden’s cherry, strawberry and orange zest. Match that with Mosaic’s tropical ganja aroma and you have a new winning combo!
Cellarmaker West Coast IPA is Dead (16oz) - WC IPA
7.2% ABV - It is time for another group brew of one of our friend’s beers. This time around we have added Manchester, England’s Cloudwater Brewing to the crew of Alvarado St, Pinthouse, Cloudburst and Cellarmaker are brewing one of Green Cheek Beer Co’s most popular IPAs. West Coast IPA is Dead is brewed with pilsner malt for very little grain flavor and loaded up with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops for hard-hitting American hop character. Little known fact: Cloudwater’s Paul Jones coined the phrase “West Coast IPA is dead” back in 2017 and has been regretting it ever since.
Enegren Edel Pils (16oz) - German Pilsner
4.8% - Crisp, clean and refreshing traditional German-Style Pilsner. Brewed with German Pilsner malts and German noble hops, this is an easy drinking summer beer with a just enough hop bite.
Enegren Schoner Tag (12oz) - Hefeweizen
5% ABV - Schöner Tag, which means 'Beautiful Day' in German, is a traditional Bavarian-style hefeweizen. Brewed with over 65% malted wheat, the beer is unfiltered and cloudy from the high-protein content in wheat. The signature flavor in this beer is the banana and clove flavors produced from the yeast fermentation.
Highland Park - Good Green (16oz) - WC IPA
7.2% ABV - All the green hops we love and adore (and a GABF Gold Medal:). Amarillo, Citra, and Simcoe explode out of the glass on this super drinkable and overtly hoppy IPA. We kept the ABV nice and low to make Good Green even more drinkable. Tangerine, grapefruit, pine, and grass dominate the flavor and aroma. Enjoy!
Highland Park - Idaho Aerobics (16oz) - IPA
7% ABV - Idaho Aerobics is our 7%ABV IPA with hops from 2 farms in Idaho, Jackson Hop Farms & Mill 95 Hops. This beer has a subtle bitterness & massive aromas of lychee, tangerine, & an evergreen woodiness.
New Glory - Ubahdank (16oz) - WC IPA
7.2% ABV - The liquid in this can exemplifies what we think a classic West Coast IPA should taste like. We start with a perfect balance of North American brewer’s 2-row barley and UK Golden Promise malts for a neutral, but no less delicious, base for the hops to play off your tongue. We’ve selected classic American ‘C’ hops to bring everyone’s favorite notes of grapefruit, orange peel, and pine just to slam them with a huge dose of Mosaic for all of the dank, overripe, tropical fruit that we can’t get enough of.
Radiant - Blank Slate (16oz) - Witbier
5% ABV - This hoppy Pils takes us back to the future. In 2020, before we could open our doors, we brewed our first collaboration – and Radiant’s first liquid, ever – up at Moksa Brewing Co. In our continuation of hop experimentation, what starts as a Pilsner is dry hopped much like an IPA, creating an incredibly hop-forward and smooth drinking delight. Citra, Strata, Mosaic.
Radiant - Just That Easy (16oz) - American Lager
4.7% ABV - Crystal clear, highly carbonated, and ever-so drinkable, this pils begins as German in style, but with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnanger dry hopping, it evolves to become the deliciously crisp Italian-style Pilsner. Brewer Agostino Arioli of Birrificio Italiano is credited with developing this method of brewing, and our foray into the style showcases hop forward aromatics of black tea, bergamot, thyme and pils malt character, with a very dry, mildly herbal, drinking experience that we’ve fallen in love with.
Radiant - Works Well for Summer (16oz) - Hoppy Wheat
6.3% ABV - Settle into summer with an easy drinking, hoppy wheat – the first of its kind here at Radiant! This refreshing new release features low bitterness, bright hop flavor, and just the right amount of rustic wheat character. Citra and Mosaic hops usher in notes of citrus, melon, tangerine, mango, and a little papaya, as wheat contributes crackery dough & toasty warmth, creating a crisp and delightfully balanced drinking experience.
Radiant Can Down by the River (16oz) - American Lager
4.4% ABV - What do you want to do with your life? Take a stop at this can down by the river, and enjoy a taste of a simply refreshing, crispy American lager. Brewed with a bit of rice and Saaz hops, it’s ultra pale, very clean, lagered to perfection, and highly carbonated. Beyond enjoying its high crushability, you may be motivated to appreciate its subtle malty notes and hints of fresh cut grass.
Radiant Wall of Color (16oz) - Hazy IPA
7% ABV - Fall into this wall of hazy flaves floating from tangerine & lime zest, to honeydew & white flower blossoms, to guava & lychee. This plush drinking experience flaunts very low bitterness with pillowy soft, creamy carbonation.
Radiant x Full Pint - You Can Ski on a Volcano (16oz) - Extra Pale Ale
5.8% ABV - A milestone anniversary for our friends at The Full Pint calls for a special celebratory something, so we brewed up our first XPA and sourced Nelson, Motueka Cascade hops from New Zealand for the party. Aromatics of melon, Sauv Blanc, citrus zest, and lemongrass open up into flavors of white peach, passion fruit, and delicate lychee balanced with a hint of crackery malt and superbly high carbonation. May your pints be Full and Radiant!
Radiant x Moksa - Oh, Hey Again (16oz) - West Coast Pilsner
5.6% ABV - This hoppy Pils takes us back to the future. In 2020, before we could open our doors, we brewed our first collaboration – and Radiant’s first liquid, ever – up at Moksa Brewing Co. In our continuation of hop experimentation, what starts as a Pilsner is dry hopped much like an IPA, creating an incredibly hop-forward and smooth drinking delight. Citra, Strata, Mosaic.
Schönramer - Schönram Pils (16oz)
5.4% ABV - The World’s Best Pils. A very elegant nose of roses, violets and lavender, with a touch of white pepper. The beer will make you both hungry and thirsty.
Stormalong Cider Red Skies at Night (16oz) - Hard Cider
5.5 % ABV - (GF) A tropical, fruit forward cider made with passionfruit and hibiscus. It has a rich finish and deep pink color.
Wine
Bottle - Stolpman - Love you Bunches (Rose)
Riper red berry fruit sings over the tart finish resulting in a pleasurable, quenching crunch. A perfected adult version of Sour Patch Kids candy. A floaty fleshiness develops by the second glass – which, btw, arrives quickly – with some mellowing watermelon notes on the mid-palate.
Bottle - Laberinto - Rafael Tirado (Sav Blanc)
Manual harvested at the beginning of March, fermented in stainless steel tank with selected yeasts at controlled temperature, six months on its lees before bottling.
Bottle - Champagne Vadin-Plateau (Champagne)
Grapes have played a serious part in the Vadin family for many years, since 1785 to be exact. Located in Cumières, this artisan Champagne "grower" produces several wines from their 7 hectares of 1er Cru vines which are dispersed over 7 different villages but from an astounding 100 different plots. The dynamic Yann Vadin stands at the helm, making him the 9th generation. Vadin-Plateau's Renaissance is a Blanc de Noirs, produced from 100% Meunier, the fruitiest variety from Champagne. This blend of 2013 (80%) and 2012 (20%) offers an attractive nose of sweet pears, white flowers and a whiff of red cherries. Creamy and expansive on the palate with a lovely texture and length.
Bottle - Baptiste Bertrand- Kills Fascists (Beujolais)
Marchampt is a zesty and fruit-driven Gamay produced under the Beaujolais-Villages appellation. Baptiste is the first producer in Charentay to be certified organic, and his wines are produced using simple traditional equipment and minimal intervention. This small domaine recalls the best spirit of the Beaujolais – sincere, simple, and delicious wines produced and presented with no nonsense.
Bottle - Las Jaras - Glou Glou (Red Blend)
At Las Jaras, our goal is to make delicious wine that has tons of energy and balance. We want them to be vibrant, delicate, and supple all at the same time while also being food friendly and easy for anyone to enjoy. Our wines are intended to reflect the unique terroir of the vineyards using minimal intervention so you can taste their natural, rhythmic expression. If you are not used to drinking wines made this way, the experience can be a revelation.
Bottle - Las Jaras - Old Vine Rose (Rose)
At Las Jaras, our goal is to make delicious wine that has tons of energy and balance. We want them to be vibrant, delicate, and supple all at the same time while also being food friendly and easy for anyone to enjoy. Our wines are intended to reflect the unique terroir of the vineyards using minimal intervention so you can taste their natural, rhythmic expression. If you are not used to drinking wines made this way, the experience can be a revelation.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
BURGERS - FRIES - ICE CREAM - BEER - WINE
2912 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405