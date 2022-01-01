Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve lentil soup

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup
One of Rosti's classic seasonal soups, It contains celery, carrots, onions, tomato, lentils and Italian herbs
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Lentil Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (2246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
More about Heroic Italian
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini
More about Heroic Italian

