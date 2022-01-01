Lentil soup in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve lentil soup
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Lentil Soup
One of Rosti's classic seasonal soups, It contains celery, carrots, onions, tomato, lentils and Italian herbs
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Lentil Soup
|$9.00
Lentils, tomato, onions, celery, carrots. Served with crostini