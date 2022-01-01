Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Rock'n Pies Pizza image

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, pickles & tomatoes
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle
Catering Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich Platter$65.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.
More about Pono Burger

