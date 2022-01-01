Grilled chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, pickles & tomatoes
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.75
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle
|Catering Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich Platter
|$65.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.