Chopped salad in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chopped salad

The Misfit Chop Salad

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Misfit Chop Salad$18.00
baby gems. radicchio. roasted jidori chicken. nueske’s bacon. white cheddar. cherry tomatoes. marcona almonds. israeli couscous. cranberries
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Chopped kale salad

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped kale salad$10.00
Chopped black kale, lemon, oil, Parmesan, toasted bread crumbs. (bread crumbs or cheese can NOT be removed)
Chopped kale salad - Dinner$10.00
Chopped black kale, lemon, oil, Parmesan, toasted bread crumbs. (bread crumbs or cheese can NOT be removed)
More about Blueys Kitchen
Italian Chopped Salad

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Lettuce, Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garbanzo, Tomato, Pepperoncini & Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Item pic

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chopped Salad$16.00
chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
More about Blue Plate Taco
Chopped Salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chopped Salad$22.95
CTR Chopped Salad Tray$69.95
Serves 10-15 per tray. romaine, escarole, olive, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, roasted peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
More about Vito's Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

264 26th St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$15.95
Crisp Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Cilantro, Crisp Tortilla, BBQ and Buttermilk Dressing, Grilled Chicken
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$19.00
seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
The Curious Palate

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Julia Chopped Salad$12.00
Small Chopped Salad, w/well done grilled chicken breast
Chopped Salad$17.00
Garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, green olives, red onions, cucumbers, spicy pickled peppers, croutons, feta cheese and butter lettuce with sherry wine vinaigrette.
Choice of spicy sopressata salami or grilled chicken breast.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$21.00
Romaine, Cabbage, Chicken Shawarma, Crispy Za'atar Chickpeas, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Pickled Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Sheep's Milk Feta, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Map

