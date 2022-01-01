Chopped salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chopped salad
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|The Misfit Chop Salad
|$18.00
baby gems. radicchio. roasted jidori chicken. nueske’s bacon. white cheddar. cherry tomatoes. marcona almonds. israeli couscous. cranberries
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Chopped kale salad
|$10.00
Chopped black kale, lemon, oil, Parmesan, toasted bread crumbs. (bread crumbs or cheese can NOT be removed)
|Chopped kale salad - Dinner
|$10.00
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Lettuce, Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garbanzo, Tomato, Pepperoncini & Champagne Vinaigrette
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Baja Chopped Salad
|$16.00
chopped iceberg, castelvetrano olives, jicama, avocado, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, jack cheese, cilantro vinaigrette, with fried tortilla strips
Vito's Pizza
2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Double Chopped Salad
|$22.95
|CTR Chopped Salad Tray
|$69.95
Serves 10-15 per tray. romaine, escarole, olive, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, roasted peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, escarole, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, gigante beans, peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella, italian vinaigrette.
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th St, Santa Monica
|Lunch BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$15.95
Crisp Lettuce, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Cilantro, Crisp Tortilla, BBQ and Buttermilk Dressing, Grilled Chicken
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
|Chopped Steak Salad
|$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chopped Salad
|$19.00
seasonal farmers market greens, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, white corn, tomatoes, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Julia Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Small Chopped Salad, w/well done grilled chicken breast
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, green olives, red onions, cucumbers, spicy pickled peppers, croutons, feta cheese and butter lettuce with sherry wine vinaigrette.
Choice of spicy sopressata salami or grilled chicken breast.
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$21.00
Romaine, Cabbage, Chicken Shawarma, Crispy Za'atar Chickpeas, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Pickled Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Sheep's Milk Feta, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette