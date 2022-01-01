Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

294 Lamp and Lantern Village • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2088 reviews)

Popular Items

The Original SM$18.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request.
GF
(289 cal per serving)
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Please select choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Sweet Additions$4.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake
(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
Charcuterie Board$12.00
Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

294 Lamp and Lantern Village

Chesterfield MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wasabi Sushi Bars

No reviews yet

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

No reviews yet

Town & Country

The Country Club

No reviews yet

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery

No reviews yet

Full Service BBQ & Bakery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston