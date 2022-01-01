The Ordinarie
An American Bar, Classic cocktails, with a large spirits, craft beer and wine selection. Elevated American comfort food with live music. Weekend brunch on expansive outdoor covered patio. Daily happy hour. Daily Lunch, Dinner and Late night food menu. Open until 2am every night.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
210 The Promenade North • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210 The Promenade North
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Sevilla
Come in and enjoy!
R Bar
Menu is subject to change
District Wine
Local wine bar featuring boutique wines and craft beer. Daily wine tasting and Happy Hour. Curbside pick up, take out and delivery available.