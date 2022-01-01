Go
The Ordinarie

An American Bar, Classic cocktails, with a large spirits, craft beer and wine selection. Elevated American comfort food with live music. Weekend brunch on expansive outdoor covered patio. Daily happy hour. Daily Lunch, Dinner and Late night food menu. Open until 2am every night.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

210 The Promenade North • $$

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Cauliflower$11.00
Herb Sauce, Grana Americana.
Chicken Pot Pie Bites$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
Side Salad$5.00
mixed greens, fennel , radish.
Beet Salad$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
Just Your Ordinarie Burger$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk- brined chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, brioche bun, lemon aioli.
Grilled Chicken Wings$14.00
Spicy dry rub, Alabama white BBQ sauce, Pickles, celery and carrot sticks.
Grilled Caesar Baby Gems$13.00
Caesar dressing, garlic crumbs, grana americana
Macaroni And Cheese$10.00
5 cheese Mornay, goldfish cracker crust,
Short Rib Dip$17.00
Fontina cheese, caramelized onions garlic aioli, au jus.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 The Promenade North

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map







