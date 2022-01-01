Go
The People's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

2722 E Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

Still Aint Broke$12.00
2 eggs, sausage or bacon, dauphinoise potatoes
Roasted Garlic Sausage$5.00
Single RGF Pancake$6.00
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
sweet potato waffle, fried chicken breast, hot maple butter
Dauphinoise Potato$4.00
Son of a Biscuit$12.00
house made buttermilk biscuit, 'ndjua sausage gravy, sunny egg
2 Egg (GF)$4.00
Bacon (GF)$5.00
Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2722 E Michigan Ave

Lansing MI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
