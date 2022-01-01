The Port Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
84 State St.
Location
84 State St.
The Port Tavern, Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paddle Inn
Coastal inspired dishes made with fresh ingredients.
Brown Sugar by the Sea
Best Thai on the North Shore since 2012, with a modern, cozy vibe.
Brine Oyster Bar
New England's first oyster, crudo and chop bar.
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
Let's go to Oregano!!