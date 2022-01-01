The Proprietors Bar & Table
Locavore Food & Beverages Inspired by International Flavors & Techniques.
Location
9 India Street
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
