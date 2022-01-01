The Stuffed Olive

Go
Relaxed Italian eatery in Eagle, ID featuring a variety of pasta dishes & Italian favorites. Offering dine-in, take-out, and catering options!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616 • $$

Avg 4.5 (491 reviews)

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616

Eagle ID

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
