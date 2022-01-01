Go
The Wiz Café

Takeout Breakfast & Lunch

3622 n 17th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wizard Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast Potatos$4.00
Fruity Pebble French Toast$15.00
Cowardly Lion$14.00
Potatoes or grits, eggs, choice of breakfast meat.
Cooler Drinks$2.50
Ease On Down The Road$14.00
French toast, eggs, your choice of breakfast meat.
CAN SODA$1.25
The Tin Man$13.00
Your choice of breakfast meat, scrambled eggs on a waffle dipped in French toast batter.
No Place Like Home$15.00
Salmon patty, eggs, grits or potatoes.
Dillionade$5.00
Location

3622 n 17th st

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

