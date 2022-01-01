Go
The 4th Horseman

Apocalyptic Pizzeria, Local Haunt, Craft Beer, Fine Wine, Vintage Arcade Games, 21+
By purchasing alcohol you verify to be the age of 21 and possess a valid CALIFORNIA ID. An in person visual verification will occur upon delivery. $5 delivery fee will not be waived if delivery refused.

PIZZA

121 W 4th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

ROSEMARY'S BABY$21.00
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BALSAMIC MUSHROOMS, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
THE WHITE HORSE (VEGETARIAN)$17.00
HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA
DEATH TO PIGGY$23.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HOUSE MADE MEATBALL CRUMBLE, BACON, TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
CEASAR$8.00
Romaine, House Made Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, House Made Croutons
SLASHER$20.00
PEPPERONI, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA
THE BLACK HORSE (VEGETARIAN)$20.00
ROASTED PEPPERS, BALSAMIC MUSHROOMS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRESH BASIL, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA
PULL APART GARLIC BREAD$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
Apocalyptic SD$1.00
Habanero and Pineapple Hot Sauce
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
Ranch Dressing SD$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 W 4th St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
