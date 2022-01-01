Bradbury Cafe
Kick-start your day with an espresso & hot breakfast sandwich or grab a brick oven pizza for a quick lunch on-the-go, all made fresh from The Bradbury Cafe. Our Cafe offers a convenient location for Vault Virginia guests and locals alike with a variety of drink options including Trager Brothers & Elixir Coffee, flavored lattes, and a selection of hot food items and garden fresh salads. Built on the historic Downtown Mall, The Bradbury Cafe is a welcoming place for possibility, connection, and community. Come join us!
300 East Main Street
Location
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
