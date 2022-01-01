The Iowa Taproom
A beer hall-style setting in downtown Des Moines with 99 taps featuring all Iowa craft brews and a variety of American food favorites. Best sellers include our Pork Tenderloin, Fish Tacos, Morning Farm Burger, and Chicken Fried Chicken.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
215 E 3rd St • $$
Location
215 E 3rd St
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
