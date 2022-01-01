Go
The Iowa Taproom

A beer hall-style setting in downtown Des Moines with 99 taps featuring all Iowa craft brews and a variety of American food favorites. Best sellers include our Pork Tenderloin, Fish Tacos, Morning Farm Burger, and Chicken Fried Chicken.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

215 E 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$11.00
Beef, American cheese, red pepper, Anaheim peppers and onion all rolled up in a wonton wrapper and served with Honey Sriracha.
Honey Sriracha Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!
Bacon Chicken Ranch$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Jack cheese, bacon and ranch dressing, with lettuce and tomato. +ADD avocado for $1.00.
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Our own hand breaded tenderloin with mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce and pickles served on the side. Also available grilled. +ADD fried jalapeños for $0.50.
All American$14.00
Double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and American cheese.
Fries$2.50
Southwest Salad$14.00
• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing
Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Bite-sized nuggets of chicken coated in a seasoned breading and deep fried. Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!
Cheese Curds$11.00
Fresh white cheese curds hand breaded and deep fried.
Wings$14.00
10 bone-in wings served with celery and Maytag blue cheese dressing; with your choice of wing sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 E 3rd St

Des Moines IA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
