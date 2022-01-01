Go
Toast

Third + Main

15 South Third Street

Popular Items

The Fabulous BLT$7.95
Side House Salad$4.95
Cobb Salad$8.95
Tuna Melt$7.95
Grilled Turkey, Swiss & Dijon$7.95
Pork BBQ w/ Slaw$7.95
Daily Medium$6.45
Rt 11 Chips$1.95
Lemon Bar$1.85
House Salad$6.95
Location

Warrenton VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
