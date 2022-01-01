Go
Toast

Toni's Pizza

New York Style Pizza! Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

13619 Detroit Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$7.00
14" PEPPERONI PIZZA$12.00
1lb Jumbo Wings$9.49
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$11.00
Ranch$1.25
18" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$16.00
Mozzarella Stick (6pcs)$8.00
18" PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
2 liter$3.50
14" CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

13619 Detroit Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Toole's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Mac's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston