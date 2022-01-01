Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve pappardelle

Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$29.00
Wide ribbon-like pasta with ground sirloin beef in a plum tomato sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese - Catering$55.00
More about Diamond's
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle$9.00
Pappardelle are large, very broad, flat pasta, similar to wide fettuccine, originating from the region of Tuscany.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Beef Pappardelle$28.00
cipollini onion / oven roast tomato / port wine demi
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Curry

Filet Mignon

Antipasto Salad

Tuna Salad

Ravioli

Fish And Chips

Garlic Knots

Gnocchi

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston