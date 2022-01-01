Go
Toast

Trina's Starlite Lounge

Specializing in High Life's, hugs, good times & hot dogs since 2009!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Beacon Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$14.00
Ritz crackers, love
Burger$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Starlite-Style Burger$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Starlite Dog$9.00
topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Starlite-Style Burger$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Ritz crackers, love
Burger$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Starlite Dog$9.00
topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3 Beacon Street

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shanghai Fresh

No reviews yet

Authentic Shanghai Food and unique Chinese dishes

Drifters Tale

No reviews yet

Proudly serving up delicious flavors from around the globe!

New Republik

No reviews yet

Welcome to The New Republik!

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston