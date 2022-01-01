Trina's Starlite Lounge
Specializing in High Life's, hugs, good times & hot dogs since 2009!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Beacon Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3 Beacon Street
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shanghai Fresh
Authentic Shanghai Food and unique Chinese dishes
Drifters Tale
Proudly serving up delicious flavors from around the globe!
New Republik
Welcome to The New Republik!
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Come in and enjoy!