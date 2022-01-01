Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Cherry Street

Go
Cherry Street restaurants
Toast

Cherry Street restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Kid Cheeseburger image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
More about SOCIETY
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
1/4 lb burger with American cheese.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Street

Green Beans

Crab Cakes

Cheesecake

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cobb Salad

Turkey Clubs

Lobsters

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Cherry Street to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston