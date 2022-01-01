Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheeseburgers in
Cherry Street
/
Tulsa
/
Cherry Street
/
Cheeseburgers
Cherry Street restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Kid Cheeseburger
$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
More about SOCIETY
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
Avg 4.7
(5213 reviews)
Kid's Cheeseburger
$6.00
1/4 lb burger with American cheese.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Street
Green Beans
Crab Cakes
Cheesecake
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cobb Salad
Turkey Clubs
Lobsters
Bread Pudding
More near Cherry Street to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
South Tulsa
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston