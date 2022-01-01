Cheese fries in Tuscaloosa

Go
Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve cheese fries

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Play Cheese Fries$9.49
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Curly Fries

Map

More near Tuscaloosa to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Prattville

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston