Twisted Bull Grand Rapids MI

Most popular and famous country bar in the region since 1978. Live music, karaoke, pool tables, darts, and more! We are a true local favorite welcoming groups and parties for a awesome time.

3230 Eastern Ave SE

Location

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
