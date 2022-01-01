Twisted Bull Grand Rapids MI
Most popular and famous country bar in the region since 1978. Live music, karaoke, pool tables, darts, and more! We are a true local favorite welcoming groups and parties for a awesome time.
3230 Eastern Ave SE
Location
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
