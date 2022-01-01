Go
Upland Brewing

Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years.

Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.

350 West 11th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Beef Medium Rare
Beef Medium
Fish and Chips$13.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Hoosier Tenderloin$12.50
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Beef Medium Well
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Nachos$10.50
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Location

350 West 11th Street

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

