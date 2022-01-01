Cookies in Vacaville
Vacaville restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville
|#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*