Spinach salad in Vacaville

Vacaville restaurants
Toast

Vacaville restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mary's Pizza Shack

505 Davis Street, Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (4019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sonoma Spinach Salad$13.75
Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
Item pic

 

Amici's

1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH SALAD
with roasted red peppers, red onion,
tomato, bacon, crumbled feta, toasted pine nuts. served with lemon basil vinaigrette.
GF SPINACH SALAD
with roasted red peppers, red onion,
tomato, bacon, crumbled feta, toasted pine nuts. served with lemon basil vinaigrette.
More about Amici's

