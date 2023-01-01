Cheeseburgers in Versailles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cluckers - Versailles

480 Lexington Road, Suite 2, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Cheeseburger$11.99
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with a HARD fried egg, bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of side item.
can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
Cheeseburger Wrap$9.99
Our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side item.
Rolling Oven image

 

Rolling Oven - Taproom

140 Court Street, Versailles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Cheeseburger$17.00
Reg Cheeseburger$27.00
