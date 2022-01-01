Go
Vino e Vivo is a warm and inviting wine bar located downtown Exeter. Tony Callendrello seeks out quality wines from throughout the world while Chef Paul Callahan creates a thoughtful and ever-changing menu using seasonal ingredients.

163 Water Street • $$

Avg 5 (577 reviews)

Popular Items

Pala Cannonau$21.00
Chateau de Fesles Anjou 2017$26.00
Loire Valley, France
100% Chenin Blanc
WE-93 Editors' Choice
A rich, honey and almond-flavored wine, this is deliciously ripe. The acidity and crisp apple fruits of this young wine are heightened by the taut, steely texture as well as the complex aftertaste.
Gratien & Meyer Cremant de Loire NV$19.00
Loire Valley, France
WS-88
This features notes of poached pear and yellow apple, enlivened by firm acidity and a creamy mousse. Moderate length. Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc.
Capranera Falanghina$17.00
Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne 187ml$10.00
Pieropan Soave 2018$19.00
Veneto, Italy
JS-93
Beautiful transparency and finesse to this Soave with lemon peel, green apples, thyme and sourdough. Very mineral and driven on the medium-bodied palate that carries deeply set acidity and citrus flavors long. Drink now.
WE-92
Fragrant and racy, this elegant, focused white opens with heady scents of yellow stone fruit, spring blossom and wild herb. The vibrant, savory palate delivers apricot, pineapple, Meyer lemon and white almond set against zesty acidity that leaves a dry, juicy finish. A saline note graces the close.
Domaine La Lyre Cotes du Rhone Blanc 2016$18.00
Rhone Valley, France
Grenache Blanc, Ugni Blanc, Viognier
Organic grapes
From the winemaker, "Beautiful pale yellow colour, with green hints. Aromas of pear and citrus fruits, with subtle notes of white flowers. Well-balanced and very fruity, this wine is fresh and lively."
Le Pins Bourgueil 2019$23.00
Loire Valley, France
100% Cabernet Franc
WS-89
Fresh fruity flavors of cherry and crushed red plum are infused with dried wild herb, violet, espresso and spice elements, supported by medium-grained tannins through the finish. Drink now through 2026.
Chalk Hill 2019$23.00
Sonoma Coast, California
100% Chardonnay
WS-91
Well-integrated flavors of Gala apple and ripe Bosc pear are swathed with creamy richness in this broad-textured style, with cooking spice accents lingering on the mouthwatering finish. Drink now through 2024.
Fattoria di Basciano Chianti Rufina 2018$21.00
Tuscany, Italy
95% Sangiovese, 10% Colorino
WS-90
This is a densely textured red, rich, with vivid acidity and refined tannins propelling its black cherry, blackberry, leather, iron, woodsy and tobacco aromas and flavors. Fine balance, length and character.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

163 Water Street

Exeter NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
