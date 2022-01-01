Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods

Contratto Pas Dosé Metodo Classico “Millesimato”

The Millesimato has the bright intensity and definition of the highest caliber sparkling wine. A Pinot Noir (~80%) and Chardonnay (~20%) blend, this wine is hand-riddled in the cellar where it ages nearly 5 years before release. In the mouth, it is creamy and rich with fine, soft beading. Abundant honey, apricot and sweet almond meld with notes of lemon mousse and honeydew, resulting in an undeniably delicious and appealing wine.

