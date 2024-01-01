Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Vinton

Go
Vinton restaurants
Toast

Vinton restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Banner pic

 

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW

682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Salsa chips$3.59
More about Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
Consumer pic

 

Pancho Vinton

1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Salsa chips$2.29
Large Salsa chips$3.59
More about Pancho Vinton

Browse other tasty dishes in Vinton

Garlic Bread

Grilled Steaks

Chef Salad

Cheesecake

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Map

More near Vinton to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (595 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (907 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston