Tacos in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Pancho Vinton
Pancho Vinton
1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
|Grilled Soft Taco (3)
|$14.99
More about Macado's - Vinton
Macado's - Vinton
800 E Washington Ave, Vinton
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Pacific Cod in a soft flour tortilla garnished with asian slaw, pico de gallo and cucumber wasabi dressing.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Tortillas stuffed with battered shrimp, romaine, asian cabbage, lettuce and pico de gallo with cucumber wasabi dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.