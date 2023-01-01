Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Vinton

Vinton restaurants that serve nachos

Pancho Vinton

1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton

Nachos with Shredded Chicken$8.99
Nacho chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese sauce.
Nachos Supremos$13.99
Nacho Chips with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream tomatoes and queso dip.
Macado's - Vinton

800 E Washington Ave, Vinton

Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
