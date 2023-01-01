Burritos in Vinton
Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke
|Burrito Degollado
|$14.59
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with our special chorizo (mexican sausage) wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla and topped with our special queso dip. Served with a side of rice and pico de gallo
Pancho Vinton
Pancho Vinton
1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton
|Burrito California
|$13.99
One carnita and bean burrito with your choice of chile verde (gren tomatillo sauce) or chile rojo (red ranchero sauce)Topped with chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served withna side of rice.
|Fajitas Burrito
|$14.68
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.
|Burrito Special
|$8.99
one burrito stuffed with bef and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.