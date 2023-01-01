Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Vinton

Vinton restaurants
Vinton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Farmburguesa - Vinton

303 S Pollard St, Vinton

Burger of the Month: Quesadilla Burger$0.00
A single beef patty seasoned with a Mexican blend created by the Spice Titan, topped with melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, our house-made guacamole & salsa, sour cream and placed between 2 quesadillas with melty cheese that serve as the buns!
More about Farmburguesa - Vinton
Macado's - Vinton

800 E Washington Ave, Vinton

Bang Bang Quesadilla$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Stuffed Quesadilla$7.45
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
Black Bean Quesadilla$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.
More about Macado's - Vinton

