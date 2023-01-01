Quesadillas in Vinton
Farmburguesa - Vinton
303 S Pollard St, Vinton
|Burger of the Month: Quesadilla Burger
|$0.00
A single beef patty seasoned with a Mexican blend created by the Spice Titan, topped with melted Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce, our house-made guacamole & salsa, sour cream and placed between 2 quesadillas with melty cheese that serve as the buns!
Macado's - Vinton
800 E Washington Ave, Vinton
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
|Stuffed Quesadilla
|$7.45
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.