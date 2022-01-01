Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Vinton
/
Vinton
/
Garlic Bread
Vinton restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
1219 E washington ave, Vinton
Avg 4.3
(330 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Garlic Cheese Bread
$4.50
More about Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
Macado's - Vinton
800 E Washington Ave, Vinton
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$1.55
More about Macado's - Vinton
