Garlic bread in Vinton

Vinton restaurants
Toast

Vinton restaurants that serve garlic bread

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs

1219 E washington ave, Vinton

Avg 4.3 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.50
Garlic Bread$3.50
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.50
More about Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Vinton

800 E Washington Ave, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$1.55
More about Macado's - Vinton

