Fajitas in Vinton

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke
|Fajitas Burrito
|$14.68
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.
Pancho Vinton
1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton
|Fajita Taco salad
|$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
|Hawaiian Fajitas
|$20.99
Half a fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, chicken, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and to pineapple slices.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and steak or grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.