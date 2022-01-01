Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

La Fiesta

3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas$13.99
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant - Waco

220 S 3rd Street, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas$16.98
Sautéed spinach and chicken rolled in a handmade flour tortilla, topped with cilantro cream sauce, Cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
Granjas (Chicken Enchiladas)$12.99
Ranchera chicken topped with salsa Ranchera, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Chopped onions served on request.
