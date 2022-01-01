Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flautas in
Waco
/
Waco
/
Flautas
Waco restaurants that serve flautas
La Fiesta
3815 FRANKLIN Ave, Waco
Avg 4.3
(1892 reviews)
Ck Flauta App
$6.99
Chicken Flautas
$13.99
More about La Fiesta
Wako Taco
1800 Summer, Waco
Avg 4.5
(6 reviews)
Flauta Plate
$11.99
3 flautas served with
Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, queso Fresco and tomatoes
More about Wako Taco
