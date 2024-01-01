Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Waco

Waco restaurants
Waco restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Union Hall - Pho My

720 Franklin Avenue, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(1) Pho My$13.99
Rare steak,well done brisket, beef Meat balls,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
More about Union Hall - Pho My
Item pic

 

Clay Pot Restaurant

416 Franklin Ave, Waco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Pho$5.00
Our traditional pho broth topped with white & green onions, beansprouts & cilantro. Can sub vegan or spicy broth.
Pho$13.00
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup made with beef and chicken broth that is flavored with various asian spices and topped with green and white onions, cilantro, beansprouts.
More about Clay Pot Restaurant

