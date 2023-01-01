Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wahpeton restaurants you'll love

Wahpeton restaurants
  • Wahpeton

Must-try Wahpeton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

City Brew Hall Restaurant

120 4th Street North, Wahpeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREW BURGER$12.59
Fresh ground beef, topped with American cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato & burger sauce
TWO PIGS & A HEN$14.99
Beef patty, smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon, chedder cheese and an over easy fried egg.
OMG SPROUTS$6.00
Flash fried brussel sprouts in a honey mustard & parmesan glaze
More about City Brew Hall Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Hall | City Brew Hall - 120 4th St N suite A

120 4th St N suite A, Wahpeton

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about The Hall | City Brew Hall - 120 4th St N suite A
Main pic

 

BW Blades Hockey - 1453 Spruce Dr

1453 Spruce Dr, Wahpeton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about BW Blades Hockey - 1453 Spruce Dr
