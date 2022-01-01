Waianae restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Countryside Cafe - (Wai'anae Location)

87-070 Farrington Highway, Maili

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beachside Breakfast$10.95
Choice of breakfast meat, starch, & eggs
Hamburger Steak$13.95
Homemade hamburger patty smothered in gravy, topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms
Adobo Fried Rice$11.95
Pork adobo tossed in fried rice, topped with two eggs and lomi tomato
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba - 000797 - Waianae Mall

86-120 Farrington Highway, Waianae

Avg 4.2 (45 reviews)
Staxx Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Staxx Sports Bar & Grill

87-64 Farrington Hwy., Waianae

Avg 2 (2 reviews)
Fast Pay
